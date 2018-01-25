Sierra County Sentinel

Construction Rises, As SVH Joint Session Eyes Loan

Posted on: January 25, 2018 9:28 am
Confirming a promise Layton Construction project manager Jake Kleiman delivered to the Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board earlier this month, crews were busy firming up the new hospital’s steel frame Wednesday, January 24. If all goes as scheduled, Layton officials plan to hold a special topping-out ceremony in the coming days to celebrate the milestone.
At that point, Kleiman indicated exterior construction would soon near completion and efforts would focus on development of the hospitals interior.
The previous afternoon, January 23, members of the hospital’s Joint Powers Commission (JPC) and the governing board gathered once again at the Elephant Butte Inn for a joint session.

