Construction Proceeds At SVH, Issues Persist

Amid continuing concerns about the management of Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH), governing board members rendered one major decision during their August 30 meeting with the facility’s Joint Powers Commission (JPC); development of the new hospital will move forward into major Phase-Two construction.
Governing board members unanimously approved a motion to proceed in securing subcontractor contracts, which Layton Construction Project Manager Jake Kleiman suggested was necessary to ensure construction would flow forward as seamlessly as possible. Board members were told a delay could extend beyond a time limit set for current subcontractor bids, potentially requiring a re-bidding process that would likely result in elevated costs.
In a special meeting of the governing board August 25, members endorsed the establishment of two major subcontractor contracts, to allow current construction efforts to continue unabated and to also avoid a potential loss of related revenue.