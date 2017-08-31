Sierra County Sentinel

Community Offers Some Relief

Posted on: August 31, 2017 9:14 am
Initiated by a local social media post and spurred on by a sincere desire to help those in need, a group of Sierra County residents and business owners teamed up to collect donations Wednesday morning, August 30. The online and word-of-mouth effort was soon welcoming a steady stream of area citizens, who were all eager to lend a helping hand to their Texas neighbors.
Recognizing that so many people in the affected area have lost all their possessions, volunteers focused first on collecting food and daily necessities, However, the group also welcomed donations of clothing, books, games and just about anything else that would help disaster victims get through the stressful days and weeks to come.
The team effort was spearheaded by Destiny Mitchell, Freddy and Lisa Bierner, Jesse Robinson, Keelie Hardin and Michele Crofford, but also included invaluable efforts from a host of other community residents.

