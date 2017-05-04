Sierra County Sentinel

Community Loads Up For Fee Free Day

Posted on: May 4, 2017 12:25 pm
recycle-trash

Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) and Sierra County residents lined up to take advantage of the city solid waste division’s free clean up day Saturday, April 29. What has become a regular seasonal offering to community members, the event provides residents an opportunity to clear out garages and properly dispose of the clutter that just seems to accumulate throughout the winter months.
T-or-C Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Whitehead (inset) initiated the program during her tenure as mayor and continued to rally the cause, directing patrons toward the unloading platform early Saturday morning. As of Tuesday morning, solid waste division staff members reported that the event took in at least 161 individual loads on Saturday and were still ferrying in refuse from participating transfer stations throughout Sierra County.

