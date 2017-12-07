Comment On Area Wolf Release Deadline 12/26

Sierra County residents have just until Dec. 26 to comment on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) 2018 Mexican Gray Wolf release and translocation plan, which includes several releases into New Mexico, and at least one in Sierra County.
Seven New Mexico packs are being considered, including one in the San Mateos, along with five in Arizona.
The agency plans the cross fostering of about a dozen pups into as many as six wild wolf packs throughout the experimental range in New Mexico and Arizona. Cross fostering involves placing pups born in captivity into dens to be raised by wild wolves.
Eight pups have been cross fostered since 2014, with at least four surviving the year they were placed in dens, and some have since bred and had pups of their own, according to the USFWS.