Collective Bargaining Agreement Passes

After an epic two and a half hour executive session the school board came back in and took their seats. Calling the regular session back to order a motion was put forward, seconded and voted on, unanimously passing. “We have a contract,” said board president Jay Johnson. With those words, the room broke into applause. The school 2017-18 collective bargaining agreement had passed, days before school was scheduled to start.
The board met Thursday, August 10 in regular session, with two items slated for the executive session, going into chambers to discuss the superintendent’s annual evaluation and the collective bargaining agreement. With only three action items on the agenda, the regular session went quickly enough.
Before taking action the board heard reports from departments, schools and the T-or-C membership of the National Education Association (NEA), the teachers’ and staff’s collective bargaining unit. The NEA co-president Gordon Mishler reported that their membership had voted on the proposed collective bargaining agreement covering the 2017-18 school year.