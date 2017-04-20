Thursday morning, April 20, City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) authorities announced that City Clerk/Treasurer Renee Cantin had been selected as Clerk of the Year for the State of New Mexico. City Manager Juan Fuentes said Cantin is a person of great integrity and professionalism. He offered his personal congratulations and expressed the city’s pride for Cantin being recognized by her peers with this honor. No doubt deserving of the title, Cantin established herself as valuable asset for the cities of Columbus and Alamogordo, before joining T-or-C’s administration in late 2015. She has also been recognized as a valuable team member of the New Mexico Municipal League, specializing in election processes and assisting in training for fellow municipal clerks.