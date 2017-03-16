Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

City Takes Action To Ensure Good Behavior

Posted on: March 16, 2017 2:53 pm
City Forum

Apparently responding to a disruptive incident that occurred during the board’s February 28 session, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission unanimously approved a measure March 14, which calls upon citizens to abide by established rules of conduct during regular business meetings.
The action also included an agreement to bar local resident Ron Fenn from participating in public comment for the next two regular commission meetings.
During the February 28 commission meeting, Fenn apparently reacted to commissioner Rolf Hechler’s motion to shift the
regular public comment period to a point later in that morning’s session. As Hechler was in the process of explaining his motion, Fenn rose and moved toward the exit of the commission’s chambers, all the while expressing comments in a loud and disruptive manner.

Filed under: 
