City PUAB Votes Against YESCO

With a 2-to-1 vote November 20, members of Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) rendered a majority decision against a proposed water/electric meter replacement program being forwarded by officials with Yearout Energy Services Company (YESCO).
This decision will present city commissioners with a recommendation to forego further consideration of the meter replacement plan.
Prior to the vote, YESCO senior sales representative Scott Griffith and project manager Alex Montano reviewed the firm’s proposal and specifically outlined recent adjustments made in response to previous concerns expressed by city commissioners. This revised information included a price-per-meter estimate, as well as a reaffirmation that meter accuracy would be guaranteed throughout the proposed 20-year repayment plan.