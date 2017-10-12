Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

City Pool To Close 10.15

Posted on: October 12, 2017 11:04 am
City of Truth or Consequences

After learning state health department officials told staff the J.A. Hodges municipal swimming pool would not pass an upcoming February inspection, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners agreed to move forward with a much-needed re-plastering project during the board’s October 11 regular meeting. To accommodate this work, commission members also agreed to an idea put forward by pool patrons; to close the facility for a temporary period. In addition to facilitating the re-plastering effort, it was suggested that closing the pool would help the city realize a savings in operational costs.
City manager Juan Fuentes confirmed this point, telling commissioners a proposed six-month closure could be expected to net the city more than $60,000 from the pause in standard expenditures. He indicated this savings would help considerably in covering the estimated $110,000 required to re-plaster the swimming pool.

