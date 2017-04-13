City Looks At Marketing

Faced with cutbacks in state tourism department funding, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners approved a proposed job description for an in-house Marketing/Tourism Coordinator during their April 11 regular meeting.
In discussion prior to the vote, commissioner Kathy Clark noted that revenue for the proposed position would be derived from the city’s recently established convention tax. After asserting this was an appropriate use of the convention tax, Clark requested a modification for the job description to include responsibility for overseeing convention center operations, thus affirming a direct connection and the commission’s intent for the new position.