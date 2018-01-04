City Election Filing Date Tuesday

Candidates seeking municipal posts available for the cities of T-or-C, Elephant Butte and the Village of Williamsburg must file a formal declaration Tuesday, January 9.
•The City of T-or-C is accepting candidates for two available commission seats. The Position-One seat is currently held by mayor pro-tem Sandra Whitehead and the Position-Three seat is presently occupied by commissioner Joshua Frankel.
Further details regarding candidate declarations and the upcoming March 6 municipal election may be obtained through the City Clerk’s Office at 505 Sims, or by phoning 894-6673.
•Officials with the City of Elephant Butte have confirmed that two four-year council positions will be available on the March 6 ballot. These posts are currently held by councilors Dee Rogers and Gerald LaFont.