Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Citizen Comments Overtake Meeting

Posted on: January 11, 2018 12:05 pm
City-Comm-Erica-Baker

The Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission’s January 10 regular meeting was dominated by a string of public comments, which for the most part centered on a desire for continued infrastructure improvements and code enforcement efforts.
All told, 17 speakers addressed the board to express concerns. Aside from calls for the commission to place more emphasis on primary infrastructure, streets and aesthetic aspects of the community, a handful of residents directly expressed concerns and/or opposition to the proposed law enforcement complex. This issue, which will go before voters January 23, was later addressed in respective presentations offered by local resident Ron Fenn and city manager Juan Fuentes.
Public comments also included concerns about present operation of the municipal golf course, off-road vehicle use, as well as information about a private effort to establish a nature conservancy within the city.
Following citizen comments, city manager Juan Fuentes and mayor Steve Green responded to several questions and concerns raised during the session.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400