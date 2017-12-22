Child Porn Found On School Mechanic’s Computer

A mechanic at the Truth or Consequences School District faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after officials discovered child pornography on his work computer.
T-or-C Police School Resource Officer Ted Ontiveros obtained an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Bryan R. Leibowitz of Elephant Butte on the three felony charges – one for possession, one for distribution and the last for manufacturing child pornography.
Police learned of the case at the end of September when individuals were attempting to set up a presentation and opened a shared file from Leibowitz on a school computer. The file contained obscene images of a young child performing sexual acts.
School officials immediately closed the computer, sealed it and called for police assistance. That same day con-tact was made with Leibowitz at the bus barn where officials took posses-sion of his work computer, with the as-sistance of school superintendent Dr. Craig Cummins and staff.