Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Child Porn Found On School Mechanic’s Computer

Posted on: December 22, 2017 1:55 am
Police beat

A mechanic at the Truth or Consequences School District faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a child after officials discovered child pornography on his work computer.
T-or-C Police School Resource Officer Ted Ontiveros obtained an arrest warrant for 47-year-old Bryan R. Leibowitz of Elephant Butte on the three felony charges – one for possession, one for distribution and the last for manufacturing child pornography.
Police learned of the case at the end of September when individuals were attempting to set up a presentation and opened a shared file from Leibowitz on a school computer. The file contained obscene images of a young child performing sexual acts.
School officials immediately closed the computer, sealed it and called for police assistance. That same day con-tact was made with Leibowitz at the bus barn where officials took posses-sion of his work computer, with the as-sistance of school superintendent Dr. Craig Cummins and staff.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400