Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Charges Filed In Latest Bust

Posted on: January 19, 2017 12:34 pm
Police beat

Charges have been filed against the two individuals found last week inside a motel room that was used to sell drugs in Truth or Consequences.
Seventh Judicial District Attorney Investigator RD Hays filed charges of trafficking methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana against Steven Schoenstein, 33, of T-or-C. Brittany Bierner, 30, also of T-or-C, faces charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400