Charges Filed In Latest Bust

Charges have been filed against the two individuals found last week inside a motel room that was used to sell drugs in Truth or Consequences.
Seventh Judicial District Attorney Investigator RD Hays filed charges of trafficking methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana against Steven Schoenstein, 33, of T-or-C. Brittany Bierner, 30, also of T-or-C, faces charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana – less than one ounce.