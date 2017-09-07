Changes Made In SVH Leadership

During closed-door executive session discussions Wednesday, September 6, Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Donna Muder, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Steve Stewart and Executive Secretary Kathy Elverum all tendered their resignations, effective immediately.
This action prompted a direct response from the governing board once members resumed the afternoon’s regular public session.
Upon reconvening the regular meeting, board members first affirmed that only items on the agenda were discussed during the executive session and that no decisions were made.
Following this statement, governing board members approved a motion to postpone consideration of items remaining on the regular meeting agenda until September 13 except for Item 26-4, which pertained to hospital leadership management.