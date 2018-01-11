Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Candidates Sign Up For March Muni Elections

Posted on: January 11, 2018 12:05 pm
Your Vote Counts

Tuesday, January 9 was filing day for candidates seeking a post in the March 6 municipal elections. The following individuals formally registered, were duly certified and will now be drawing for official ballot positions Thursday, January 11.
CITY OF TRUTH OR
CONSEQUENCES
POSITION-I COMMISSIONER (4-year)
•Destiny Dawn Mitchell
•Sophia Peron
•Sandra Whitehead
•Ron Fenn
POSITION-III
COMMISSIONER (4-year)
•Joshua Adam Frankel
•John Coveny
•Gary William Woodcock
•Paul A. Baca
CITY OF ELEPHANT BUTTE
TWO –
AT-LARGE COUNCIL POSTS
•Larry Newberry
•Travis Atwell
•Gerald LaFont
VILLAGE OF WILLIAMSBURG
MAYOR
•Deb Stubblefield
TRUSTEE (2-Year)
•Majorie E. Powey
•William N. Frazier II
TRUSTEE (4-Year)
•Guillermo Hernandez
•Mary H. Gagne
•Millyn Dolphin

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400