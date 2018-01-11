Candidates Sign Up For March Muni Elections

Tuesday, January 9 was filing day for candidates seeking a post in the March 6 municipal elections. The following individuals formally registered, were duly certified and will now be drawing for official ballot positions Thursday, January 11.
CITY OF TRUTH OR
CONSEQUENCES
POSITION-I COMMISSIONER (4-year)
•Destiny Dawn Mitchell
•Sophia Peron
•Sandra Whitehead
•Ron Fenn
POSITION-III
COMMISSIONER (4-year)
•Joshua Adam Frankel
•John Coveny
•Gary William Woodcock
•Paul A. Baca
CITY OF ELEPHANT BUTTE
TWO –
AT-LARGE COUNCIL POSTS
•Larry Newberry
•Travis Atwell
•Gerald LaFont
VILLAGE OF WILLIAMSBURG
MAYOR
•Deb Stubblefield
TRUSTEE (2-Year)
•Majorie E. Powey
•William N. Frazier II
TRUSTEE (4-Year)
•Guillermo Hernandez
•Mary H. Gagne
•Millyn Dolphin