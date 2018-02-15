Caballo Man Arrested

Utilizing social media, police have once again nabbed an older man asking a younger girl for nude pictures.
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department arrested Michael W. Johnson, 22, of Caballo, on February 12 at the Louis Armijo Park when he arrived to meet the 15-year old girl he had been messaging on social media.
Criminal charges against Johnson indicate that during conversations with whom he thought was a 15-year old girl, Johnson asked if she was confortable being with an older guy, told her he loved her and asked if she would be comfortable having sex with an older guy.
Johnson asked if he could meet the girl and hang out at Ralph Edwards Park and even offered to meet the girl at her home in rural Sierra County. Court records indicate that Johnson described to the young girl, in detail, what he wanted to do with her when alone and stated that he would not wear a condom.