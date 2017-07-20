Sierra County Sentinel

Burglar Caught In Home

Posted on: July 20, 2017 10:41 am
Jarod Clark

An observant neighbor is credited with calling police and reporting a burglar in a nearby vacant house in the 400 block of Oak St.
Truth or Consequences Police responded to the area of Fourth and Oak when a young man was seen on his skateboard with his jacket before leaving the items on the side of the road and entering the back yard of the vacant home on Saturday, July 11 just before 9 p.m.
When officers arrived they observed a man running from one end of the house to the other as they positioned themselves at the front and back doors. Eventually additional officers arrived and the man, identified as Jarod Clark, 29, of T-or-C, was talked out of the house.

