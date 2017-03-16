Brewery Clears A Final Hurdle

After convening a formal public hearing during their March 14 regular meeting, and receiving no comments, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission moved on to unanimously endorse final adoption of Ordinance No. 677-16/17, effectively approving the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company’s proposal for economic development.
This action follows up on several board decisions made during the February 14 regular meeting, which affirmed the commission’s support for the brewery project and related Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funding through the state’s Economic Development Department.