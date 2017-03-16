Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Brewery Clears A Final Hurdle

Posted on: March 16, 2017 2:42 pm
beer mug

After convening a formal public hearing during their March 14 regular meeting, and receiving no comments, members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission moved on to unanimously endorse final adoption of Ordinance No. 677-16/17, effectively approving the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company’s proposal for economic development.
This action follows up on several board decisions made during the February 14 regular meeting, which affirmed the commission’s support for the brewery project and related Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funding through the state’s Economic Development Department.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400