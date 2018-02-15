Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Big Man On Campus

Posted on: February 15, 2018 12:11 pm
Village-Mtg-Spike-and-son-

One day shy of his first birthday, William Hernandez accompanied his father, trustee Guillermo (Spike) Hernandez, for a short visit to the Village of Williamsburg’s village hall February 8. At last report, William had just returned home on July 11, 2017, after being born premature and successfully emerging from months of intensive hospital care. Although he began life at a scant 1-pound 1-ounce, William has steadily improved and gained healthy weight. Following introductions to the board Thursday, he happily added a few more important calories by sharing a cupcake to celebrate his important milestone, as well as to recognize trustees William Frazier II and Mary Gagne, who also marked February birthdays last week.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400