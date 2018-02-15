Big Man On Campus

One day shy of his first birthday, William Hernandez accompanied his father, trustee Guillermo (Spike) Hernandez, for a short visit to the Village of Williamsburg’s village hall February 8. At last report, William had just returned home on July 11, 2017, after being born premature and successfully emerging from months of intensive hospital care. Although he began life at a scant 1-pound 1-ounce, William has steadily improved and gained healthy weight. Following introductions to the board Thursday, he happily added a few more important calories by sharing a cupcake to celebrate his important milestone, as well as to recognize trustees William Frazier II and Mary Gagne, who also marked February birthdays last week.