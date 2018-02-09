Ballfield Revamp Urged

After reaffirming a long-standing need to fully renovate and re-seed the Louis Armijo Sports Complex’s (LASC) “C-Field,” members of the Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Parks and Recreation Board agreed to re-quest movement on the project February 5.
During his regular report covering department activity and needs, Parks and Recreation Manager O.J. Hechler said he had purchased grass seed and was looking to the board for direction as to when a proper effort might be initiated.
Hechler said the reseeding would require play to be suspended on the C-Field for a considerable amount of time. Offering an estimate, he told the board he felt it would take a minimum of two to three months to successfully accomplish. However, Hechler indicated a three-month period was more likely.