Area Tour Given To State Officials

Posted on: January 4, 2018 9:31 am
collaboration

New Mexico Rep. (Dist. 38) Rebecca Dow, along with Neal Brown and local business owner Jake Forestner had the chance to show off the economic potential of Sierra County last month.
Members of the New Mexico Association of Commerce & Industry (ACI), CenturyLink, New Mexico Hospitality Association, Presbyterian Healthcare System, Taos Ski Valley, Public Service of New Mexico (PNM), Freeport-McMoRan, and several other state legislators toured the area as well as parts of Grant County Dec. 13-15.
“As we toured the state I saw positive economic outcomes when people put aside partisan politics and come together around common goals,” said Dow. “It’s going to take people of all persuasions coming together to turn the curve on poverty in New Mexico.”

Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
