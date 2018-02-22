Animal Shelter Nears Completion

Electric Division Director Bo Easley reported the completion of electrical work for Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) new community animal shelter during the Public Utility Advisory Board’s February 20 meeting.
On Thursday, contractors with SmithCo Construction confirmed that they were in the final stages of the project and by all indications, the new facility will be ready to transi-tion into an operational mode in the very near future. Queries regarding when the shelter might begin service and details about a potential grand opening event were still pending.