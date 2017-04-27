Animal Shelter Funds Green Lighted By FDA

Late Wednesday afternoon, April 26, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city manager Juan Fuentes confirmed that officials with the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration (DFA) have green-lighted the long anticipated community animal shelter project.
Prior to the notification, T-or-C officials were poised to move forward with construction, but were forced into a holding pattern when state authorities initiated a temporary funding freeze amid ongoing budget concerns.
With this week’s endorsement from DFA officials, Fuentes said the promised funds would soon be in hand and construction of the new animal shelter would move forward as soon as possible.