Agencies Struggling To Find Permanent, Safe Homes

Posted on: November 30, 2017 1:16 pm
Christmas came a little early this year for William and Landon Johnson, as their grandparents legally adopted them both recently.
Having a permanent, loving home, however, is something many children will only dream about, but never get to experience.
Ten-year-old William and seven-year-old Landon had spent time off and on with the grandparents (now their parents). The New Mexico Children, Families, and Youth Department (CFYD) contacted the grandparents, asking if they would consider becoming the boys’ fulltime parents.
“We had been married one month when the CYFD contacted us,” said Don Johnson. Don, 61, is the father of a grown daughter, and his wife, Jody, 58, the mother of two grown sons.
And while Landon and William like gifts such as play station and Batman brands, they both said their best Christmas present is having a stable and loving home with Grandma and Pawpaw

