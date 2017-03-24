4-Day School Week Trial Period Nears

Nearly 100 people were in attendance at the first public meeting seeking community input regarding the proposed 4-day school week plan. Many of those were school employees, though some of these also have children who attend school in the district. Input from parents not employed by the schools has so far been sparse. The Wednesday, March 15 meeting was held at the TCES/SEC Cafeteria. In addition to teachers and other schools’ staff and administration, most of the school board was present.
The meeting began with presentations of the results of the working group’s study of the issue. They looked at other districts that had implemented the 4-day plan, as well as surveys, re- search and other studies conducted from across the country. Superintendent of schools, Dr. Craig Cummins, opened the meeting with a few facts